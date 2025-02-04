Recruiting on-call firefighters at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting on-call firefighters and is asking people from every community across Northamptonshire if they have got what it takes to join the county’s firefighters.

If you live within 5-8 minutes of an on-call station across Northamptonshire and are interested in applying, the recruitment portal is open until February 8.

Richard Woods has been with NFRS for four years and talks us through why he became an on-call firefighter.

Since 2021, Richard has been balancing his life as a Democratic Services Officer at West Northamptonshire Council with being an on-call firefighter at Towcester Fire Station – and it is something he has thoroughly enjoyed.

“The best thing about being an on-call firefighter is the opportunity to be there and serve your local community in its time of need, and being able to help people on what is possibly the worst day of their life” Richard said.

“The role also offers unique variety in my day-to-day life, with no two incidents being the same. It also provides many opportunities for personal and professional development.”

Richard’s inspiration to become an on-call firefighter came from a family friend, who also served at Towcester Fire Station.

He said: “Growing up, my best friend’s dad was the Watch Commander at Towcester Fire Station, and two of my neighbours were also on-call firefighters at the station, so I used to love hearing their stories and seeing them respond to emergency calls. Since then, I always thought, I want to do that one day.”

Learning the vital skills needed to become an on-call firefighter can seem arduous but NFRS ensure all the training required fits around your primary work commitments.

“We receive the same training as a wholetime firefighter; however, this is modular and is completed over a longer period to fit around your family life and your primary employment.

“The initial training course involves ladders, pumps, and hoses and after completing this course you are deemed ‘safe to ride’ the fire engine and attend emergency calls.

“The ease of being on-call is that I just carry on with my typical day as I normally would. Once up and ready in the morning, I begin setting up for the day in my primary role for the Council and I only then ‘become’ a firefighter when my pager goes off, after which I drop everything, get myself to the fire station, get kitted up, board the fire engine and set off to the incident.”

With support from his employers at WNC, balancing his day-to-day duties with work as an on-call firefighter has been straightforward.

He said: “My role at West Northamptonshire Council fits seamlessly with my role as an on-call firefighter. Both the Council and my manager have been extremely supportive of my on-call role and allow me to provide cover and respond to emergency incidents when working remotely from my home in Towcester or from The Forum.

“I have had many great moments in the fire service, but the adrenaline buzz I still get when I’m going about my normal day and my pager goes off is unrivalled. I will have absolutely no idea what the emergency is until I arrive at the fire station and read the turnout sheet, so it could literally be anything.

“The proudest feeling of all, however, is getting out the doors on blue lights and feeling like you’ve helped someone at their lowest point.”

For anyone wanting to become an on-call firefighter, Richard has some words of advice.

“Take the leap and do it. The application process can be very thorough, so patience is required, but your local crew will be there to support you every step of the way.

“It’s one of the most rewarding jobs you can do, and it’s very flexible around your primary employment and family life and gives you the chance to make a vital difference to your community.”

To find out more information about the role of on-call firefighters, visit the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue website.