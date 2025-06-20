Record-breaking £59,219.85 raised in Franklins £50 Challenge 2025

Franklins Solicitors LLP is thrilled to announce that this year’s Franklins £50 Challenge has raised a record-breaking total of £59,219.85 for 12 local charity partners - the highest amount since the initiative began in 2018.

Now in its seventh year, the Franklins £50 Challenge is a unique three-month fundraising campaign that empowers local businesses and community groups to think entrepreneurially and give back. The 2025 Challenge ran from 24th February to 23rd May, with 57 teams from across Milton Keynes and Northampton taking part.

Each team was given £50 by Franklins Solicitors and challenged to turn it into as much money as possible through creative fundraising, all in aid of one of the 12 pre-selected local charity partners. Teams were free to choose which of the official charities they wished to support.

The initiative wrapped up in style on Thursday 19th June with an Awards and Celebration Evening at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Northampton, hosted by Franklins Solicitors. Teams were presented with certificates and awards to recognise standout efforts.

Commsave Credit Union were the runner up team and raised over £3,000 for The Air Ambulance Service.

A video showed some of the fundraising highlights, including activities such as afternoon teas, bake sales, a murder mystery evening, a 24 hour bakeathon, book sales, car boot sales, car washes, coffee mornings, head shaves, disco bingo, drawing competitions, table tennis tournaments and even a sky dive - proving just how far £50 can go with a little creativity and passion.

2025 Award Winners:

Overall Winner : Parias Construction and Interiors Limited

: Parias Construction and Interiors Limited Runner-up : Commsave Credit Union

: Commsave Credit Union 3rd Place : The Lewis Foundation Coffee Shop (Elgar Centre)

: The Lewis Foundation Coffee Shop (Elgar Centre) 4th Place : Mixxos Group

: Mixxos Group 5th Place : John Lewis & Partners

: John Lewis & Partners Small Business Superstar : Love Local Hub

: Love Local Hub Most Determined : Sophisticake Creations

: Sophisticake Creations Best Example of Teamwork : Kirkby Diamond

: Kirkby Diamond Best Use of Social Media : The Brady Creative

: The Brady Creative Best Community Initiative : The Axe and Square

: The Axe and Square Most Creative Fundraising Idea : OneFourSix

: OneFourSix Fearless Fundraisers : Commsave (Kate and Jasmine)

: Commsave (Kate and Jasmine) Young Entrepreneurs: Rainbows Young People Team

Andrea Smith, Equity Partner at Franklins Solicitors LLP, announced the final fundraising total:

Nick Hewer and Andrea smith (Franklins) pose with winning teams from the Franklins £50 Challenge

“We are beyond proud of what this campaign has become. The £50 Challenge is about empowering our local community to think big with small beginnings - and this year’s total of nearly £60,000 proves just how powerful that can be. Every penny raised will make a real difference to the lives of people across our region.”

TV personality Nick Hewer, who returned to present the awards for a second year, was full of praise for the teams’ ingenuity:

“It’s one thing to receive £50, but to turn it into thousands through sheer effort, imagination, and heart - that’s impressive. This challenge is more than just fundraising; it’s a masterclass in community spirit and creative thinking. I’m proud to be part of it.”

Marcus Parias from Parias Construction and Interiors Limited, the 2025 overall winner, shared their reaction:

“Taking part in the Franklins £50 Challenge has been incredibly rewarding. We were determined to go all in - and to walk away as overall winners is the icing on the cake. It brought our team closer, allowed us to give back and reminded us what’s possible when we pull together.”

Franklins Solicitors will open applications this September for charities interested in being selected as a beneficiary for the Franklins £50 Challenge 2026