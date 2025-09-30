Record-breaking Macmillan Coffee Morning at Oakley Vale Community Centre

Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby hosted its biggest and most successful Macmillan Coffee Morning to date on September 24, raising an impressive £422 for the charity. This marks the centre’s best Macmillan fundraising event in recent years.

The morning drew a fantastic turnout of around 110 attendees, creating a vibrant community atmosphere. Among the guests were Deputy Mayor of Corby, Suzanne Cunningham, and Councillor Trevor Conway.

Suzanne spent time speaking with many of the attendees about local issues and offered a few kind words at the close of the event, which were warmly received.

The fundraiser was strongly supported by Tesco Oakley Vale Corby, continuing their longstanding relationship with the community centre. Retail Store Manager Alice Dawn generously donated £50 worth of gifts for the raffle and attended with members of her team.

Alice Dawn, retail store manager at Tesco Oakley Vale, with Peter Moden, Chair of Oakley Vale Community Centre

They not only contributed prizes but also rolled up their sleeves to help on the day.

Tesco Oakley Vale has consistently backed the community centre over the years through donations and valued management advice. Their ongoing commitment continues to make a significant impact.

Peter Moden, Chair of Oakley Vale Community Centre, expressed his pride and gratitude, praising the efforts of everyone involved: “This was our biggest and best Macmillan Coffee Morning in years. The Oakley Vale Community Centre Committee worked incredibly hard to make it such a success, and I’m very proud of them all.

"We’re extremely grateful to Alice and the Tesco team for their generosity and hands-on support.”

Tesco team with peter Moden

The £422 raised will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support, helping people facing cancer and their families.

With record attendance, strong community spirit, and generous contributions from local partners, this year’s event has set a new benchmark for future fundraising efforts at the centre.