Read Easy Wellingborough celebrates with new graduates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presentations of completion certificates were made in Wellingborough Library recently to two people who found the courage to come forward and ask for help with reading from Read Easy Wellingborough.

Peter and David have completed the whole course through free, one-to-one coaching with the help of their coaches, Denise and Rebeka. David could read fairly well, but needed to build up his confidence, with which Rebeka helped him for a year.

Some readers give their story at the end of the course. This is Peter’s, which reflects the story of many who cannot read for different reasons. He came to coaching sessions with Denise for three years, which was a huge commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From the beginning I struggled at school and when I took the 11-plus exam I was unable to read the exam paper.

Peter with his coach Denise

As an adult I relied on other people for many basic things. I worked in the shoe trade for over 30 years but had no self-confidence and during my working life colleagues often would ‘take the mickey’ because I couldn’t read. This, of course, did nothing to help with my confidence. I did try various adult training courses but I found working in a group very difficult and so I didn’t make progress and didn’t complete the courses.

The one-to-one coaching with Read Easy appealed, and I agreed to give it a go. It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed the course and it has changed my life. It has helped me in my current job and I am now much more confident. I plan to join the local library and I am now helping my young granddaughter with her reading.”

Read Easy Wellingborough, now six years old, is part of a national charity (Read Easy UK) which also has groups in Corby/Kettering and Northampton. All groups offer free, one-to-one tuition to adults using a set course of five manuals and meeting for two half-hour sessions a week. Local libraries are mainly used for coaching and their support and allowing the use of a safe space is invaluable. All groups are always looking for people to join the team as coaches or who would like to help run the groups, and you can do both and make a real difference. No experience is necessary to be a coach, you just need flexibility, empathy and patience, and be able to make the commitment for two sessions of half an hour a week. Training is free and all materials are provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad