Raunds couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Bertie and Honor married after Bertie left the army (having served in Korea) on August 27, 1955 at Bushbury Church, Wolverhampton.
With their first two children, Stephen and David, they moved to Raunds in 1963 where Bertie worked with local builders, Marriott, until his retirement.
Honor had two more boys, James and Timothy, and worked in local social services until retirement. Bertie is sports mad and Honor was active in local musical circles and an amateur dramatics until she lost her sight.
