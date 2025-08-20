Raunds couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

By steve Cooper
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
Bertie and Honor Cooper in Raunds will be celebrating their Platinum Anniversary on August 27.

Bertie and Honor married after Bertie left the army (having served in Korea) on August 27, 1955 at Bushbury Church, Wolverhampton.

With their first two children, Stephen and David, they moved to Raunds in 1963 where Bertie worked with local builders, Marriott, until his retirement.

Honor had two more boys, James and Timothy, and worked in local social services until retirement. Bertie is sports mad and Honor was active in local musical circles and an amateur dramatics until she lost her sight.

Sergeant Cooper and friends

Sergeant Cooper and friends Photo: Submitted

Honor cooper 1954

Honor cooper 1954 Photo: Submitted

Honor Cooper in Shakespeare play.

Honor Cooper in Shakespeare play. Photo: Submitted

Albert Cooper 1950

Albert Cooper 1950 Photo: Submitted

