Raunds Care Home resident celebrates 105th Birthday

A resident at a care home in Raunds has marked an incredible milestone, celebrating her 105th birthday surrounded by loved ones.

Margaret Tirebuck, originally from Suffolk and a mother of three, celebrated her special day on 7 June with a party at Ashfield House, joined by family, friends, and fellow residents.

The Mayor of Raunds, Councillor Richard Levell, also paid a special visit to personally pass on his best wishes.

Margaret has led a remarkable life. She met her husband, Bill, in 1947 at a party in London’s East End hosted by his cousin. During the war, she worked at de Havillands in Hatfield, helping to build Halifax Bombers alongside Bill’s cousin – riveting the wings by hand.

Her strength and resilience were evident even earlier in life. Following the death of her mother when she was just 14, Margaret took on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings, dedicating herself to her family from a young age.

Margaret moved into Ashfield House in December 2021 and continues to enjoy knitting and completing crosswords daily. When asked about the secret to her long life, she simply said: “Good, clean living.”

Gina Fearn , service manager at Ashfield House, said:

“We’re delighted to have celebrated this incredible milestone with Margaret. She’s a real joy to have here – full of warmth, wisdom and wonderful stories.”

Ashfield House is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council. The home provides residential care for up to 40 people, including those living with dementia. Shaw healthcare is the UK’s largest employee-owned healthcare provider.