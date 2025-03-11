Rambling club donates to local charities

KDRC Member Jenny Willis presenting a cheque to members of Riding for the Disabled

A local walking group, Kettering and District Rambling Club, held their Annual General Meeting on Friday 7th March and provided cheques to 2 local charities: Riding for the Disabled and the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

At the AGM each year, members who have nominated their charities present cheques to representatives of the charity, based on goodwill donations given by members throughout the past 12 months. This year, both charities were presented with cheques for £418.37.

At this years AGM, members voted that the forthcoming goodwill collection will go to Kettering Mind and Kettering Street Pastors.

Kettering and District Rambling Club walk on alternate Thursday and Saturday mornings throughout the year and be can be contacted through their website https://kettering-and-district-rambling-club.org.uk/