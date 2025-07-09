Rainbows has arrived in Daventry

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has opened the doors to its brand new charity shop in the heart of Daventry.

Located on Foundry Walk, the new store is the tenth Rainbows shop across the East Midlands, helping to raise vital funds to support babies, children and young people with serious or terminal illnesses, including families in Northamptonshire.

The shop was officially open last week by Paul Stothard, Rainbows Chair of Trustees, Julie Taylor, Executive Nurse & Director of Clinical Operations, and Hannah Coventry, Associate Director of Retail.

Shoppers will find everything from pre-loved clothing and accessories to books, toys and bric-a-brac, with every purchase helping to bring care, comfort and support to local children and their families.

Rainbows in Daventry

Rainbows provides care and support for over 750 babies, children and young people every year, and this year alone the charity needs to raise over £8.5 million to continue its vital services. The charity’s network of shops play an important role in helping to fund this care, with every item sold making a real difference to local families.

Nikki Winterton, Retail Operations Manager at Rainbows, said: “It is wonderful to be opening our new Rainbows store in Daventry. This town has such a strong sense of community, and we are very excited to become part of it. We’re incredibly grateful to the local businesses and volunteers who’ve helped us get the store ready and we can’t wait to welcome our first customers.

To keep the shelves stocked and funds flowing, Rainbows is calling on the community to donate unwanted items, including good quality clothing, toys, games, books and bric-a-brac.

Even the smallest donation can help make a difference. Clothes sold for just £5 could help fund a fun arts and crafts session with the Rainbows Play Team. An item selling for £20 could help support a bereaved family member during the hardest of times.

To find out more about Rainbows shops or how to donate, visit www.rainbows.co.uk/shops