Racing star Jake Dixon raises £30,185 for Young Lives vs Cancer

At the recent Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone, star biker Jake Dixon wasn’t only racing for pole position and a place on the podium – he was also raising vital funds for children and young people with cancer, inspired by young cancer patient Luca, aged 5 from Leicestershire.

For the race at the iconic Silverstone Circuit, the Home of British Motor Sport, Jake wore a specially designed helmet featuring Luca’s handprints, which was won by a lucky winner through a prize draw. The draw raised an incredible £60,370; vital funding which will go to support charities Young Lives vs Cancer and Wishes 4 Kids.

Jake Dixon said -“I’m delighted to have raised so much for children with cancer, and I want to thank everyone who got behind the prize draw and donated. I’m really proud to raise such vital funds because I’ve seen first-hand the difference these charities make to the lives of children and young people with cancer and their families.”

Luca’s dad Sylvain Guintoli a former champion motorbike racer turned motorsports pundit, said, “This prize draw and the personalised helmet with Luca’s handprint on was Jake’s idea. It has been very emotional, but it feels really special to be able to help the charities who have helped us as a family and helped Luca. This is our way of giving something back.”

Luca Guintoli with Jake Dixon, giving the bespoke helmet the thumbs up!

Lucy Fisher, Young Lives vs Cancer Fundraising Engagement Manager, said - “When a child or young person is diagnosed with cancer, their whole world can feel like it’s falling apart. The impact of cancer on young lives is more than medical and it’s felt by the entire family. From the moment of diagnosis, Young Lives vs Cancer’s specialist social workers provide day-to-day support for each child, young person and family.

“We rely on donations to fund our vital work, so we can’t thank Jake, Luca and Sylvain enough for their fantastic efforts. We also extend our thanks to MotoGP, TNT Sports and Silverstone for providing an incredible platform to promote the prize draw and for galvanising the Moto2 community.

“Thanks to Jake and to everyone who donated. Their support means Young Lives vs Cancer will be able to help even more young people with cancer to get the right support when they need it most.”

For more information about Young Lives vs Cancer’s work, go to www.younglivesvscancer.org.uk