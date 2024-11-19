Pudsey party at Whilton Locks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a very special visitor to Whilton Locks - it was Pudsey, from Children in Need.

The family favourite real ice, ice rink was opened a day earlier, on Children in Need day, with exclusive skates to raise money for the charity.The early response was so positive from customers - and from BBC Children in Need themselves - that the event was extended to include exclusive Pudsey skates on the Saturday too.

Skaters could pay just £5 ppp (per Pudsey participant) with all proceeds going to the charity. Pudsey was present both days with pots for pennies proving popular.

Jackie Hunt, Whilton Locks owner said: “It just made perfect sense to help out with BBC Children in Need by offering our fabulous ice rink to raise money. There was a real party atmosphere as so many people came and enjoyed a skate on our opening weekend.

Pudsey enjoying the ice skating at Whilton Locks

"There were even home-made Pudsey cakes too but Pudsey was the star of the show and everyone got a hug, a high five or a photo. It was such a lovely way to start our festivities here at Whilton Locks.”

Pennies are still being counted to see what the total tally raised will be as Pudsey heads back to Children in Need HQ.

The real ice, ice rink at Whilton Locks, is part of an incredible Winter Wonderland which includes Santa’s Grotto, The Grinch, Dash with his Virtual Reality sleigh experience and snow much more!Whilton Locks is open every day up to Christmas Day.

With free parking, free entry to the site and, with pre-booking events online, no booking fees, why not make Whilton Locks part of your festive fun this year.