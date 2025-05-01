Public toilets in Thrapston now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public toilets on Sackville Street in Thrapston were officially opened on Thursday, May 1 by Mayor Andy McGovern following a major refurbishment.

The toilets were initially closed back in April 2022, with the public being directed to use the newly-opened toilet inside of the Co-Op store.

Back in summer 2024, Thrapston Town Council councillors agreed for the toilets to be refurbished and reopened, as there was a direct need for these within the community.

The refurbishment has taken just over six months and the toilet facilities will be open seven days a week, all year (excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day), from 8am to 6pm.

Councillor Mark Severn, Mayor Andy McGovern and Councillor Craig Wilcox

Mayor Andy McGovern was joined by Councillors Mark Severn and Craig Wilcox.

Andy said: "I am delighted that as a council, we have been able to re-open these much-needed facilities for the community to use. Not only will these benefit those using the High Street for shopping or visiting Thrapston, but also during the Council-organised events through the year including Party in the Park and the Christmas Festival."