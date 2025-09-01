PT Alpha – Street Medics celebrate four years of service

A vital community initiative is celebrating its 4th birthday this month. PT Alpha – Street Medics, a volunteer-led scheme providing emergency medical aid on the streets, has been running every Friday and Saturday night including Sundays on the bank holiday weekends since its launch over the August Bank Holiday in 2022.

The team operates from 10pm until 5am, ensuring support is available throughout the busiest hours of the night-time economy. In that time, they have treated hundreds of patients, stepping in when urgent care was needed most.

With an average response time of just six minutes from the initial call, the service has become a crucial safety net for residents enjoying the town’s nightlife.

Since its foundation, PT Alpha has been called to a wide range of serious incidents — including road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, stabbings, serious assaults, and has also provided urgent support to individuals experiencing mental health crises. This variety of work underlines the vital role the team plays in safeguarding the public.

PT Alpha on scene in Kettering Town Centre

What began in Kettering has since grown to cover the whole of North Northamptonshire, reflecting the success and demand for the scheme.

Central to that success has been the strong working relationship PT Alpha has built with local Street Pastors, CCTV operators, Northamptonshire Police and the funding received from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner back in 2023. By working closely together, the team can quickly identify and respond to incidents, ensuring people receive the right help at the right time.

A spokesperson for PT Alpha – Street Medics said: "We’re incredibly proud of what the team has achieved over the past four years. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our volunteers, who give up their weekends to make our communities safer. We look forward to continuing to expand and help even more people in the years ahead."

The scheme has received widespread praise from local residents, businesses, and community leaders for its impact in reducing pressure on emergency services while providing immediate care on the streets.

For more information, please visit our website www.firstlinemedical.co.uk/ptalpha