£1,500 boost: Northampton drivers encouraged to go electric with new grant from local car retailer

Volvo is offering a new grant worth up to £1,500

A local car retailer is helping Northampton drivers make the switch to electric with a new grant offering up to £1,500 off one of its most award-winning models.

Bells Motor Group Northampton, based on Bedford Road, has launched the initiative to support the growing demand for electric vehicles and make sustainable driving more accessible to motorists across the region.

The grant can be applied to any new model of the Volvo EX30, Volvo’s smallest-ever fully electric SUV. Designed with both safety and sustainability in mind, the EX30 is built using recycled materials and boasts the lowest CO₂ footprint of any Volvo to date, thanks to its innovative pure-electric platform.

The £1,500 grant is available immediately and can be redeemed across cash purchases, Volvo loans, and PCP finance options, making it easier than ever for Northampton drivers to embrace electric mobility.

This local initiative comes in response to the UK Government’s recently announced Electric Car Grant scheme, which aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles. While Volvo Car UK awaits confirmation of its application to the scheme, the retailer has introduced its own self-funded grant to ensure local customers don’t have to wait to benefit.

The grant underlines Volvo’s commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future—offering practical, progressive solutions for local motorists ready to take the next step toward zero-emission driving.

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “We’re proud to help drive the charge toward electrification here in Northampton with this new £1,500 grant that can be used when purchasing the Volvo EX30 – one of the most innovative and sustainable vehicles we’ve ever offered.

“As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, it’s important we make the transition as accessible and rewarding as possible. By introducing this grant, we’re helping drivers take that next step toward a zero-emission future, giving our community the opportunity to lead the charge towards cleaner, greener driving.

“I’d encourage Northampton drivers to visit Bells Motor Group Northampton to learn more about the initiative and the Volvo EX30, see the model’s capabilities first-hand, and to chat to our friendly team of experts about switching to electric.”