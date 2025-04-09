Prostate Health Check at Corby & District Lions Club

Prostrate Health Check

Corby & District Lions Club with support from Corby Town Council organised a prostate health check for men over 40 at the Grampian Club on Saturday 18th January 2025 was attended by over 140 men.

A simple blood test was carried out by nurses from the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust. Corby & District Lions Club would also like to thank Corby Town Council for their financial support with this event.

The fee of £10 was subsidised by Corby & District Lions Club and Corby Town Council. We were graced with the presence of the Mayor of Corby Cllr William Colquhoun and Cllr Peter McEwan.

We would to thank all men who attended the event.