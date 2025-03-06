Proposed playground development will boost Kings Cliffe Active appeal for local families

Located just a short drive from both Peterborough and Stamford, the village of Kings Cliffe is set to become a key destination for outdoor play in the region.

Kings Cliffe Active, the not-for-profit sports and recreation centre, is set to double the size and variety of its play equipment after receiving an injection of £90,400 in funding from the Augean Community Fund, FCC Communities Fund, National Lottery Community Fund Awards for All and Kings Cliffe Parish Council.

Since the launch of the charity in 2006, more than £2 million of grant funding has been invested into the 12-acre site for the benefit of the local community. This has helped improve access to sport and encouraged the uptake of healthy living activities for village residents as well as communities from the surrounding areas too.

The site already offers plenty of family fun with two full-sized grass football pitches, a floodlit 3G all-weather multi-use games area (MUGA), and floodlit tennis and netball courts. There is a playground for young children, outdoor table tennis, and picnic areas. The Active Performance Kings Cliffe gym is also on-site.

The latest addition to KC Active is a modern pump track, which was completed in 2023. This purpose-built circuit for use on bikes, scooters and skateboards - providing a course of banked turns and bumps for jumps - has proved popular with the local community and those from much further afield. To build upon the success of this recent development, the charity is now looking to install an extra set of playground equipment.

“KC Active is operated as a charity, which means it’s funded solely by grants and income from hiring the facilities - with all income going into site maintenance and improvements,” explains chair of the trustees Guy Varty. “Now, we’re keen to expand the play equipment and we’re delighted to have already secured £90,400 in funding towards the project. We intend to use this to install a really exciting new range of play equipment, the first installation of this kind in the UK. But we want to continue fundraising in order to add to this with some more inclusive pieces of equipment.”

He continues: “We would like to extend our play equipment provision to really make it more inclusive for older children, and for those with disabilities or additional needs. We have already applied learning from our pump track project by asking children directly what they want and their response was so motivating. Parents and grandparents have joined in too and confirmed the need for more and different play equipment.” The charity is aiming to reach its target of £5,000 by spring 2025. To donate to the cause, please visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/kcactiveplay. Every donation is gratefully received and makes a big difference to the facilities that can be provided free of charge to families using the space.

“We are so grateful for the support from our local communities,” explains Trustee Cat Raitt, who has been leading the project. “We wouldn’t be able to continue providing excellent access to outdoor play and a wide range of sports activities for people of all ages without their contribution.”

Kings Cliffe Active is located at Kingsmead, Station Road, Kings Cliffe, Peterborough PE8 6YH. There is plenty of free car parking on-site and a community cafe that opens on selected days of the week. For more information, email [email protected] or visit kcactive.co.uk