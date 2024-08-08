Proaction Charity Fun Day and Sponsored Walk a resounding success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Proaction Charity Fun Day and Sponsored Walk for Kids Aid, on Sunday, August 4, turned out to be an extraordinary success, attracting families across Northampton and wider.

On top of the £5117.83 already raised by Proaction this year, Kids Aid received a fundraising amount of £784.50 from this event, in addition to more than100 tombola donations and most importantly awareness in the community!

This free event, designed for all ages, was brimming with activities and excitement, all aimed at raising awareness and support for a great cause.

Although we had some cloudy weather, the rain stayed away and the smiles on everyone's faces illuminated the day. The Proaction team, Kids Aid team, and Glazing Hub team were thrilled to be part of such an inspiring event.

In Action Martial Arts demonstration.

The turnout was fantastic, especially for our inaugural event of this kind, and we are already looking forward to making this an annual tradition, with aspirations to make it even bigger and better each year.

The event featured a scenic sponsored walk in our area, and we were delighted to see so many walkers join us. The route, led by the event's founder Mr. Gayton and ProAction and England representative Alfie Andrews, both in sumo suits, added a fun and unique twist, raising funds with every step.

Whether young or young at heart, everyone had a blast participating and making a difference. Back at the Proaction academy, participants enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities:

Bouncy Castle : A hit with the kids.

: A hit with the kids. Ice Cream : A refreshing treat for all.

: A refreshing treat for all. Obstacle Course, Tombola, Archery, Football Scoring, and Sponging Instructors in the Stocks : Exciting challenges for everyone.

: Exciting challenges for everyone. Bake Sale : Homemade goodies that were impossible to resist.

: Homemade goodies that were impossible to resist. Proaction Demonstration: Exciting performance for everyone.

Exciting performance for everyone. Community Spirit: Friends, family, and neighbors came together in a vibrant, friendly atmosphere.

Students brought their family and friends, and the community of Proaction truly shone. We spread a lot of awareness for Kids Aid and had a blast doing it.

We were also honored to welcome Northampton boxers Chantelle Cameron and Kieron Conway, who showed their support by visiting the gym, taking pictures, and signing goodies. Their involvement was a fantastic example of the community coming together, and we deeply appreciate their support.

A big thank you to everyone who attended, participated, and contributed to making this day a success. Together, we are making a significant impact. Special thanks to Glazing Hub and Kids Aid for their partnership in providing an amazing day for everyone.

Let's keep the momentum going! For more information and to support our cause, visit our JustGiving page: ProAction JustGiving Page.

Contact us at Proaction:07717 116 115, [email protected]

More about Kids Aid: Kids Aid works with children and young people aged 3-18 years who have experienced trauma ranging from depression and anxiety, illness, peer pressure, and bullying through to family breakdown, attachment issues, bereavement, behavioral difficulties, domestic violence, neglect, physical and sexual abuse. In addition to delivering one-to-one therapies, Kids Aid also offers holistic interventions for parents and carers to underpin our support for children and promote sustainable change. They provide a range of child therapies, parent therapies, and attachment interventions. If you, or a child/parent you know is in need of therapeutic support, please get in touch with the Charity at [email protected] or 07471 762737.

More about Glazing Hub: Glazing Hub was founded to be the number one trusted supplier of windows, doors, bi-folds, and lanterns. Whether you're a homeowner looking for a fully fitted solution or a window fitter seeking a reliable, competitive supplier, Glazing Hub has you covered. Beyond their exceptional products and services, Glazing Hub is deeply committed to supporting charitable initiatives and local events. Their dedication to excellence in their work is matched only by their passion for giving back. Consistently backing Proaction's community events, Glazing Hub's efforts are truly second to none, exemplifying what it means to be invested in both charity and community.