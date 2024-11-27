Portfolio Events Catering celebrates prestigious TWIA Best Caterer Regional win

Northants-based Portfolio Events Catering, has been announced as the Regional Winner at The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) 2025 in the Caterer of the Year category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious honor propels the company to the National Final in London on January 22, 2025, where the very best in the UK wedding industry will be celebrated.

Excitement reached fever pitch on November 20 as the TWIA Regional Winners were revealed at a glittering ceremony. These awards, which are both client-voted andexpert-judged, are among the most credible and respected in the UK wedding industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Stokes, Events Director, of Portfolio Events Catering says: “Winning this award is areflection of our team’s passion and dedication to making every wedding unforgettable. We entered TWIA to challenge ourselves among the best in the industry, and this recognition is an incredible honor. It means the world to us and our couples, whose feedback made this possible.”

On stage at regional finals!

About TWIA 2025T

his year, TWIA saw 27,300 votes cast for 1,500 entrants, with 1,100 independent companies making it to the Regional Finals across categories. Regional Winners were selected based on client feedback from the past 12 months and evaluations by over 150 expert judges.

Founder Damian Bailey says: “TWIA is the most rigorous and coveted award process in the UK wedding industry. The standards are incredibly high, and this year’s winners have truly set the benchmark. This award shows that these businesses are at the top of their game.”

With the UK wedding industry worth an estimated £15 billion annually, this recognition helpswinners stand out in a competitive marketplace. Regional Winners are now preparing tocompete for the national title in January 2025 at The Underglobe, London.

Portfolio Events have over 20 years’ experience curating outstanding occasions!

About Portfolio Events Catering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portfolio Events Catering specialises in delivering bespoke, high-quality culinary experiencesfor weddings and events. Known for innovative menus, impeccable service, and a deep commitment to client satisfaction, they are dedicated to making every celebrationunforgettable.