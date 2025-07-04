Political Opinion: Reflecting on one year as your MP

Last July, you put your trust in me to be Kettering’s MP. Representing the community where I was born and raised is the honour of my life.

From the start, I promised to be visible and work hard for residents in Kettering, Burton Latimer, Desborough, Rothwell and our villages. Since then, I’ve made over 140 visits to every corner of the constituency, meeting with schools, charities, businesses, parish councils and local groups. Through listening sessions and dozens of surgery appointments, I’ve spoken directly with residents about the issues that matter most.

Locally, this year work has started on Kettering General Hospital’s new energy centre which is vital for its redevelopment and the maternity wing will also be extended – two very welcome updates. I’ve pushed for a new public Kettering police hub and I’m pleased a site has now been identified. This will improve safety and visibility in our town centre. My team and I have opened over 6,000 constituent cases in my first year, resolving 5,000 with positive outcomes on everything from housing to compensation claims.

In Parliament, I’ve raised our health services, roads, school places, waterways and more with ministers. I’ve voted more than 180 times, supporting action on NHS funding, crime, assisted dying, rail nationalisation and tougher penalties for polluting water companies. And I’ve spoken over 40 times in Parliament, raising issues from SEND reform to dentistry, driving tests to Kettering Town Football Club and everything in between.

I was proud to introduce my own Bill – inspired by the Twinkling Stars Appeal – proposing bereavement suites in all new maternity units. The public response was moving and I’m grateful for your support.

As a member of the Business and Trade Select Committee, I’ve questioned major firms like Amazon on union rights and Ticketmaster over unfair pricing – making sure big business is held accountable.

Fourteen years of the Conservatives damaged the nation, but this Labour Government has moved quickly to stabilise the economy and deliver meaningful change. We’ve increased the minimum wage, benefiting over 8,000 low-paid workers locally. NHS day-to-day spending will rise by £29bn a year, waiting lists are falling and we’ve delivered millions of extra appointments.

We’ve begun rolling out free breakfast clubs – including at Compass Primary Academy – and will expand free school meals to tackle child poverty. Over £12m has gone to North Northamptonshire Council so they can fix potholes, including £3.28m in new funding, and I’m paying close attention to how they use it to finally improve our roads.

We’ve also invested in housing, signed trade deals to protect jobs and are putting more police on the streets.

It’s been a whirlwind first year, but my focus remains the same: delivering for Kettering. If you need support or want to raise an issue, please contact me at [email protected].

I’ll keep standing up for you – in our community and in Parliament.