Pitsford Junior School are putting their best foot forward in aid of The Faraway Children's Charity!

Today, Pitsford Junior School will be undertaking a sponsored walk in aid of The Faraway Children's Charity (The Faraway Children's Charity Home (farawaychildrenscharity.com), a local charity based in Northamptonshire who assist disadvantaged children in the area with the basic necessities of life including school uniform, clothing, shoes, coats, etc.

The pupils from Pitsford Junior School, part of a local 3-18 independent school, will be walking various stages of the route around the reservoir with the older Yr6 children taking on the full 10km.

Head of Juniors, Pete Edwins said, "The children have been fundraising for this charity with various events throughout the year. Amidst the present cost of living crisis, the children are very aware that there are families who are struggling day-to-day and who desperately need help. Our 'Pitsford Perambulation' has brought the whole school community together, from pre-school to 11-year olds, as well as teachers and parents, to fundraise for a great local cause and for the children to see that their efforts can make a real difference and have an impact on other people's lives'.

