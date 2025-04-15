Pitch-perfect partnership hits the right note

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soprano superstar Faryl Smith announced she has joined the GIANT Talent team, as the award-winning singer seeks new opportunities in her celebrated career.

The professional partnership hits the right note as the singing sensation teams up with industry-leading marketing and PR agency GIANT, which is based in the performer’s home county of Northamptonshire. Faryl is the latest famous face to join the growing GIANT Talent team, which includes an array of popular performers, celebrities and sports stars.

Faryl has several prestigious performances this year and is performing at Glyndebourne Opera House until August, which is one of the most celebrated opera houses in the world. She will also be singing at the FA's 150th anniversary in September.

The singing superstar shot to fame at the tender age of 12 when she wowed the nation and TV show Britain’s Got Talent head judge Simon Cowell who declared, ‘you are literally a one-in-a-million child performer … the most talented youngster I’ve ever seen’.

Soprano Faryl will perform at Glyndebourne Opera House until August, among other engagements.

Faryl’s enduring prolific performance career has seen her go on to sing for many members of the royal family and travel the world as she achieved acclaimed global fame. As Faryl looks to further diversify her illustrious career, collaborating with the GIANT team to explore opportunities, the 29-year-old has already achieved numerous career highlights on her operatic journey to date.

Since becoming a household name after appearing on BGT she signed a contract with Universal for £2.3 million, the largest ever granted to a schoolgirl. Her debut album ‘Faryl’ became the fastest-selling solo classical album in British chart history, selling 29,200 copies in the first week, reaching number one in the Classical Charts and number four in the UK album charts.

Faryl said: “I have enjoyed many momentous, memorable moments during my successful career so far, including singing at the Royal Variety Performance appearing alongside, Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus and I had the privilege to meet Queen Elizabeth II, who I have performed for several times during my career.

It is fantastic to join the GIANT Talent team. I am extremely excited to discover different opportunities to further diversify my career.”

Faryl poses with GIANT Managing Director Ben Thomas.

Ben Thomas, Managing Director of GIANT, added: “It is amazing to welcome Faryl to our illustrious GIANT Talent team. Having such a singing superstar within our team of talented famous faces is incredible. We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Faryl’s many talents.

“Faryl is the perfect addition to the leading lights that are part of the expanding GIANT Talent portfolio of stars. It is an honour for us to work with her and we are extremely excited to bring her incredible voice to as many people as possible.”

An ambassador for numerous charities, Faryl’s range has seen her perform in front of audiences of hundreds of thousands in person and millions via TV broadcasts singing the National Anthem at world-famous sporting fixtures including the FA Cup Final, Six Nations Games and Wimbledon.

She attended the prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama and has performed at the world-famous Glyndebourne Opera House, where she will take to the stage again this summer.

GIANT Talent Management offers a bespoke range of services and advice to a host of famous sporting stars, performers and celebrities.