Pets as Therapy poodle ‘Norman’ brings great joy for Kettering care home residents

By Tina Prosho
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering embrace Norman the poodle, a Pets as Therapy Dog with his owner Sandy in to their home on a regular basis, and the smiles on everyone’s faces is amazing.

We all know what the companionship of an animal can have on a person’s health and mental wellbeing. The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home are thrilled to have Norman a beloved Pets as Therapy dog visit on a regular basis. Norman's owner, Sandy, has been coming to the home putting smiles on the faces of all the residents for several months. Sandy has had Norman since he was a puppy, saying, “I remember the time when he was small enough to fit in the palm of my hand”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "The work Pets as Therapy do is amazing, to see the residents smile when they see Norman is so rewarding, Sandy is a volunteer that takes time out of her own day to come in and make us all happy. We as a home embrace volunteers and Sandy and Norman are a pair that we are very lucky to have”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Pets as Therapy Poodle NormanPets as Therapy Poodle Norman
Pets as Therapy Poodle Norman

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Kettering
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice