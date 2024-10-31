Persimmon Homes hosts Halloween community event in Rothwell

A regional developer has hosted a community event at its Woodland Valley development in Rothwell, in time for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring a pumpkin patch, face painting, a coffee van and sweet treats, the event was open to all local residents to help celebrate the changing of the seasons.

As part of the event, the development’s play area was opened, which was marked by a visit from Cllr Ash Davies, Mayor at Rothwell Town Council.Cllr Davies said: "This is a fantastic new facility for our town and it will be great to see it being enjoyed by Rothwell’s young people. Thank you to everyone that helped to make it happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We were delighted with the turnout for our Halloween event at our Woodland Valley development in Rothwell. What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. “We were also very pleased to open our play area on the development, which we’re sure will be enjoyed by children in the local area for years to come.”