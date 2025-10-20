Persimmon Homes announces sponsorship of Towcester Town Football Club

A local housebuilder has announced its sponsorship of Towcester Town FC Under 10s Sharks close to one of its housing developments in the town.

Persimmon Homes Midlands has supported the club as shirt sponsor – raising the developer’s profile in the area as it develops a number of new communities around Northamptonshire.

The club runs a number of junior teams offering grass roots football to local young people.

Jesse Weaver, Head Coach Towcester Town FC Under 10s Sharks said: "We’re incredibly thankful for Persimmon Homes support. Having a dedicated home kit is a huge boost for the team—it brings pride, unity, and a real sense of identity to our players. This sponsorship genuinely makes a difference.”

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring Towcester Town FC Under 10s Sharks as we expand our presence in the region. What we do is about so much more than just building high quality homes, it’s also about supporting the communities in and around our developments in the ways that have the most impact.

“Sport is one of the key ways in which community spirit can be fostered, so it’s a delight to be able to show our support to the club.”