Paws and reflect: One man and his dog take on 1,300-mile trek for Sue Ryder

This June, 27-year-old Finley Goodhew from Oundle embarks on an extraordinary journey across the UK, walking an estimated 1,300 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End, in memory of close family friend, Elliot Roseblade.

Finley, accompanied by his border collie Reggie, set off from John O’Groats on Sunday, 1 June and is planning to walk an average of 15 miles a day to raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, where Elliot was cared for in the final weeks of his life.

With no set deadline, and planning to combine wild camping with occasional camp site visits, Finley is hoping to complete the walk in three months.

“It’s always been on my mind to do a long hike like this one,” Finley said. “I know it’s a bit crazy, but the timing feels right.

“I’m doing this mammoth challenge to push myself while also raising money for a charity that means a lot to me. Sue Ryder provided incredible support to Elliot and his family, and I want to give back in a meaningful way.”

Ginnette, Finley’s mother, had been a close friend of Elliot since the age of 14. She said:

“Elliot came to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in July last year and likened it to being in a 5-star hotel! The staff and everyone involved were just incredible, and the care he received in those final weeks was phenomenal. It was a massive help to his family.”

“I’d been friends with Elliot since school days - so for a long, long time. He was a massive character and gifted storyteller, who’d have us falling off our chairs with laughter! He’s hugely missed by everyone who knew him,” she added.

Having spent several years working as a golf course greenkeeper, travelling through Spain and Portugal, and living in his camper van in Cornwall, Finley is no stranger to the great outdoors. But this trek - starting on the John O’Groats Trail to Inverness and passing iconic landscapes such as Ben Nevis and the Lake District - is his most ambitious challenge yet.

Finley has set up an Instagram account to document his progress, where he will share updates and footage captured by a special dog-mounted camera.

“I’ve found a small camera for Reggie, with a strap to fix it to his collar. If that doesn’t work, I might attach it to a stick for him to carry – it’ll be his own little selfie stick!” he explained.

Reflecting on what Elliot would have thought of her son’s fundraiser in his memory, Ginnette added: “He would have been massively touched that anyone would do something like this for him. I have no doubt that if he could, he would’ve joined Fin for part of the walk too.”

To support Finley’s trek and donate to Sue Ryder, visit his JustGiving page: Finley Goodhew is fundraising for Sue Ryder

Follow Finely and Reggie on Instagram, at @finandreg or on Facebook at ‘Fin & Reg - John o groats to lands end’

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall