parkrun primary comes to Northamptonshire

An appeal for schools to sign up to become a parkrun primary

parkrun primary launches in Northamptonshire and the UK and Ireland. parkrun primary is an exciting new initiative aimed to support people enjoy regular physical activity outside of school hours and foster a life-long love for movement.

Become a parkrun primary and join this mission with schools everywhere! Actively promoting junior parkrun within your school will support young people’s health and wellbeing, it will help to create opportunities for physical activity and support your school to connect with the local community.

junior parkrun is a free, fun, 2k community event for 4 to 14 year olds and their families. It takes place every Sunday across Northamptonshire and everyone is welcome.

By connecting with local schools, junior parkruns aim to give families and school staff an opportunity to come together in a positive, inclusive environment outside the classroom, and strengthen community links.

As well as running, walking or skipping the 2k route, children can volunteer and help deliver the event. Giving them a chance to build their skills, confidence, and their independence.

However they choose to take part they’re recognised through milestones, which celebrate the act of showing up.

Matthew Peleszok, volunteer event director with Desborough Greenspace junior parkrun, said “We’re so excited to team up with schools across Northamptonshire. We can’t wait to welcome everyone — children, families, and teachers. junior parkrun is a great place to be active, have fun, catch-up with old friends, and make new ones. ”

“Desborough Greenspace junior parkrun is one of 6 junior parkruns in Northamptonshire, with over 450 junior parkruns across the UK, and new ones are starting all the time. So if you want to be a parkrun primary there’s bound to be one, or more, on your doorstep.”

Sign up to receive your parkrun primary toolkit including customisable assembly presentation, communication templates, guidance and much more here http://parkrun.me/jpreg and for more information visit https://blog.parkrun.com/uk/2025/09/12/parkrun-primary-initiative/

Or contact your local team (details of junior parkruns in Northamptonshire can be found here: https://www.northamptonshiresport.org/parkruns-in-northamptonshire/