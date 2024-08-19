Parkinson’s UK’s Northampton Support Group issues urgent appeal for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkinson’s UK’s Northampton support group has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers to help run its meetings and activities.

The group meets on the second Tuesday, and the fourth Wednesday of each month and provides an opportunity for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones, to get together to socialise, make friends and receive support and information about the condition.

The volunteer roles are flexible and make such a difference to people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones. responsibilities could include meeting, greeting and making members feel welcome, organising refreshments, helping to promote the groups’ activities, or being on hand to support with Parkinson's UK information.

Debbie Gaskell, Local Volunteer Officer, at Parkinson’s UK, said:“Northampton support group and the activities it runs are a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these groups running. Please get involved today.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Northampton support group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 10,995 in the East Midlands.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

There are more than 300 Parkinson's UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by Parkinson's UK staff. To find out more about Parkinsons’ UK and its groups, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk

The Northampton Parkinson’s UK support group meets at St Crispin Retirement Village, Duston, between 11.00am to 12.30pm on the second Tuesday of the month, and at Dobbie’s Garden Centre, Wooton, between 11.00am to 12.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

For more information about the volunteer roles, please contact Debbie Gaskell, Local Volunteer Officer, on 0344 2253632 or email [email protected].