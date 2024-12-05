Paraplegic Northamptonshire racing driver delivers ‘aim high’ message after returning to former school to mark UK Disability History Month

A disabled racing driver from Northamptonshire has returned to his school to share his story and inspire students to believe in the impossible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noah Cosby, from Towcester, went back to Stowe School in Buckingham to talk to students and staff about his role with Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers.

The 19-year-old was an art scholar at the school when, in 2020, he injured his back during a motocross jump that went wrong. It caused a spinal injury that has resulted in paraplegia. After his recovery and rehabilitation in hospital, the talented teenager returned to Stowe to complete his A-Levels, as he explained during the event which marked UK Disability History Month (November 14 to December 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a real honour to head back to Stowe to meet up with many of my former teachers and to introduce myself to some of the current students,” said Mr Cosby.

Noah Cosby, students and the McClaren outside the iconic Stowe School

“It’s an amazing place and I was privileged to study there, so I was proud to be able to show them what I’ve been up to and just how far I’ve come with my motorsport dreams. Disability History Month is a great time to look at how opportunities have changed so much for people with a disability, and my experience with Team BRIT is a perfect example. I can do what I do because of their incredible technology and the support of my sponsors, but also because of their desire to succeed and to show people what’s possible.

“I hope my story has inspired some of the students we met to think big, aim high and believe that anything is achievable.”

Mr Cosby, who had dreams of being a professional motocross freestyle rider in America, attended along with the McLaren 570S GT4 he drove in the final race of this season. Students looked around the impressive car, checked out the specialist hand controls and also heard from the team’s principal Mike Scudamore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimi Arroyo, the school’s third form tutor and motorsport lead, added: “The motorsport group at Stowe was thrilled to have Noah visit us and there was a huge buzz of anticipation to see his car and hear him speak.

Noah Cosby talks to Stowe School students

“Noah spoke formally to the Upper Sixth and motorsport group but also to the crowds of Stoics eager to listen to him talk about his career with Team BRIT and his amazing opportunity to drive the McLaren. Stoics and staff alike were impressed with Noah's maturity and resilience when speaking about his accident and that he has never lost desire to fulfil his potential as a racer. Noah truly embodies the skills of a Stowe ChangeMaker and we look forward to visiting Team BRIT when he next races at Silverstone.”

The visit was organised in partnership with one of the team’s sponsors, specialist motor insurance broker Adrian Flux. The company also produced a video interview to help share Mr Cosby’s inspiring story earlier this year.