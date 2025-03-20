Over 300+ people gathered to break their fast at the Corby Central Masjid

On Tuesday 18th March (18th Ramadan) Approximately 300+ people were gathered at the Corby Central Masjid (Mosque) in the evening time on Stuart Road to break their fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramadan is a Month of Fasting, Unity, Generosity and Praising the Lord (Allah) for the Muslims.

Every Ramadan time Corby Muslim Community provides meals for fasting people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Muslim Association) said "this facility started from the beginning in 2012 when the Corby Central Masjid was established with a very small number"

Food preparation

"As the community is growing faster, now it is becoming a huge number and chefs are relentlessly volunteering towards the preparation"

Eyusuf Chaudhury also said "the meals are not just nourishment; it is a testament to the deep-rooted tradition of generosity within our community"

"Every dish reflected the highest level of care, with flavours that resonated with sincerity and warmth"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our commitment to fostering a cohesive and welcoming environment for everyone including non Muslims."

Welcoming the guests

"My belief is that it celebrates shared values, builds bridges of a community standing strong together and that reminds us of the power of faith, the importance of togetherness, and the sheer beauty of breaking bread with one another."

Finally the Chairman showed his gratitude to everyone and especially to those who came from a distance.