Over 300+ people gathered to break their fast at the Corby Central Masjid
Ramadan is a Month of Fasting, Unity, Generosity and Praising the Lord (Allah) for the Muslims.
Every Ramadan time Corby Muslim Community provides meals for fasting people.
Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Muslim Association) said "this facility started from the beginning in 2012 when the Corby Central Masjid was established with a very small number"
"As the community is growing faster, now it is becoming a huge number and chefs are relentlessly volunteering towards the preparation"
Eyusuf Chaudhury also said "the meals are not just nourishment; it is a testament to the deep-rooted tradition of generosity within our community"
"Every dish reflected the highest level of care, with flavours that resonated with sincerity and warmth"
"Our commitment to fostering a cohesive and welcoming environment for everyone including non Muslims."
"My belief is that it celebrates shared values, builds bridges of a community standing strong together and that reminds us of the power of faith, the importance of togetherness, and the sheer beauty of breaking bread with one another."
Finally the Chairman showed his gratitude to everyone and especially to those who came from a distance.