Oundle Town FC Under 12’s Marathon effort to help make Millie Mobile

Oundle Town football Club’s very own Under 12's Boys Team completed a marathon challenge on Friday 30th May in aid of a fellow OTFC footballer, Millie Blair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, and her family and friends have been fundraising for a prosthetic limb that will enable her to be as active as she can be and continue to compete in competitive sport.

The making Millie Mobile fundraiser has so far secured over £120'000 and the Oundle Town Under 12 team has raised over £1000 more in a demonstration of pure team spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They challenged themselves to complete a collective marathon distance around the pitches at the club. Spirits were high on the day, and nothing seemed to stand in their way.

Group lap with Team Coach Martin Niven

Following some friendly competition the team instead managed to complete just over 99 miles - nearly 4 times their original target. The challenge saw some parents and siblings also take part.

Martin Niven, Under 12’s team coach and Chairman of the club said "Oundle Town FC and our team has always been about more than just football – we’re an incredibly strong community. Completing almost 100 miles together to support Millie is a testament to their dedication, teamwork, and the power of sport to unite and inspire. I am so very proud of the boys for accomplishing his achievement and grateful to everyone who supported them along the way.”

The fundraiser is still open. If anyone wishes to donate for this worthwhile cause then the “Making Millie Mobile” Go Fund me page is still live.