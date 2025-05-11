Oundle commemorates VE Day with re-enactment and remembrance events

On May 8th, Oundle stopped as people has done in 1945. The Second World War’s impact on the Oundle area was profound from blackouts to silent church bells, from gardens becoming allotments to buildings being taken over, people serving in the Home Guard, Observer Corps, Women’s Land Army, and even munitions being made in our school Workshops. Oundle was full of guests –evacuees from London, refugees from Nazi Europe, even prisoners of War encamped locally - many went on to settle.

About 4-500 joined the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire to recreate events in the town at 3pm on May 8th 1945. The choir of Oundle Primary School and musicians from Oundle School performed outside the main entrance of St Peter's Church, before moving up to Abbott House for a VE Day tea for those who remember or were alive in 1945.

Mayor Ian Clark pointed out to the large crowd outside St Peters Church that "Polebrook was our closest airfield, and the 351st Bomb Group were in Oundle on May 8th 1945, hence why we have a band on a 1941 US Army truck. We know that 20 of the American airmen who 80 years ago today were in the Rose and Crown celebrating the fact they would soon go home boarded a B17 at Polebrook exactly 1 month later, June 8th – no doubt jubilant knowing they would soon see their families again, but a single navigational area in North Wales meant they never made it – 11 of them are now buried at Maddingley US Cemetery near Cambridge."

People gathered to remember not only 27 names on the town war memorial and more than 250 pupils and staff from the schools who died, but also keep in mind that the war against Japan still had months to go, and Oundle residents remained involved as combatants or PoWs.

Part of the Oundle School Marching Band then past around town, as wreaths were laid on the town's War Memorial, and then entertained a tea party for those who remembered (and some who were serving at the time of) VE Day at Abbott House. Finally, the Lord Lieutenant planted a tea to remember the day (and formally open) at the now community owned Fletton Field.

