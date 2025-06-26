Orchard House unveils vibrant July activities calendar to keep residents active, engaged, and inspired

July schedule combines physical, mental, and social stimulation with summer fun for residents at Barton Seagrave care home

Orchard House in Barton Seagrave has proudly released its eagerly anticipated July Activities Calendar, packed with engaging events designed to promote the physical, mental, and social well-being of residents. The diverse programme reflects the home’s continued dedication to creating a stimulating, welcoming environment where older adults can thrive.

The July calendar offers something for everyone, including Wimbledon-themed activities, quizzes, chair yoga, craft workshops, musical bingo, and opportunities to enjoy the summer sunshine in the home’s well-maintained gardens. Regular visits from the hairdresser, book club sessions, and themed days such as World Chocolate Day and French Day are also on the agenda, providing variety and fun for all.

As part of its commitment to community connections, Orchard House also hosts a Community Coffee Morning on the first Saturday of every month. Local residents are warmly invited to join the team and residents for tea, coffee, a slice of cake, and friendly conversation in a relaxed setting. It’s the perfect opportunity to find out more about life at Orchard House and strengthen ties within the Barton Seagrave community.

Angela Roughton, Manager of Orchard House, commented: "At Orchard House, we know that keeping both the mind and body active is essential to our residents' health and happiness. Our July schedule has been carefully designed to provide a wide range of activities that encourage connection, creativity, and enjoyment. It’s all about making each day meaningful and enjoyable. We’re also proud to welcome the wider community into the home with our monthly Coffee Morning — it’s a lovely way to stay connected and for people to experience the warm atmosphere of Orchard House."

The release of the July calendar comes as Orchard House continues to invest in its facilities. Three beautifully refurbished resident rooms have recently opened, offering enhanced comfort and modern surroundings. Further renovations are already underway, reflecting the home’s commitment to maintaining high standards of accommodation and care.

Orchard House remains focused on providing an environment where residents feel supported, stimulated, and at home.