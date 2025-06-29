Orchard House hits the high notes with summer garden party and talent show triumph

Sunshine, smiles, and a little welcome shade! Our newly built shelter proved the perfect spot to relax, chat, and enjoy the summer vibes at our Garden Party.

Sunshine, singing, and a stellar community spirit as Barton Seagrave care home celebrates with residents, families, and staff

There was singing, dancing, and plenty of smiles at Orchard House Care Home yesterday as the popular Barton Seagrave residence hosted its annual Summer Garden Party — a celebration of community, creativity, and care.

Blessed with glorious sunshine, the Orchard House gardens were transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, with residents, families, and staff coming together to enjoy an afternoon packed with entertainment, delicious food, and heartfelt moments.

The highlight of the afternoon was undoubtedly the Orchard House Talent Show, which saw residents and staff showcase their hidden talents in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Performances included singing and dancing, with this year’s judging panel made up of the Home Manager and three Orchard House residents — ensuring those at the heart of the home helped crown the winner.

After an afternoon of outstanding performances, Maria J, a much-loved staff member, was awarded first prize for her stirring rendition of Westlife’s You Raise Me Up, which left hardly a dry eye in the audience.

Guests were also treated to an impressive spread prepared by the Orchard House catering team, with drinks flowing and families relaxing in the beautifully maintained gardens.

The Garden Party comes at an exciting time for Orchard House, as the home recently unveiled three newly refurbished bedrooms, further enhancing comfort and facilities for residents. Construction is now underway to develop even more high-quality living spaces as part of the home’s ongoing investment in providing the very best environment for its residents.

Angela Roughton, Manager of Orchard House, said:

"It was a fantastic turnout with so many of our team members, families, and of course our wonderful residents making the most of the lovely weather and our beautiful gardens. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to bring these events together, so I want to extend a huge thank you to our fantastic team for all their efforts — it really paid off."

Louise, a resident and one of the Talent Show judges, added:

"I thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon — it was lovely to see so many people here. It really was a privilege to be asked to be one of the judges. Everyone did so well, and it was such good fun."

Talent Show winner and staff member, Maria J, commented:

Our fabulous Talent Show winner, Maria J, wowing the crowd — with our judges and a packed garden soaking up every note. What a show!"

"It was a beautiful afternoon. I had been practising for weeks beforehand and, while I was nervous, it was such a lovely event — and of course, I was thrilled to win! My family came along too, and we all really enjoyed the afternoon together."

Orchard House is a friendly, welcoming residential care home in Barton Seagrave, providing high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care. With a dedicated, experienced team and a strong focus on wellbeing and meaningful activities, the home is committed to ensuring residents enjoy a rich and fulfilling quality of life.

The recent opening of three newly refurbished bedrooms and the ongoing construction project are part of Orchard House’s continued investment in creating a safe, modern, and homely environment for its residents and families.

Orchard House regularly hosts community events to ensure residents remain socially connected, active, and engaged — with more exciting events planned for the months ahead.