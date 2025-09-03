Opinion: We cannot normalise knife crime in Corby

Knife Angel

The only town in North Northamptonshire without a knife bin cannot accept Corby to be a place of violence

One evening shortly after the Knife Angel Corby visited us years ago, my young family would be caught up in a whirlwind just outside our own home off Rockingham Road. We were first alerted by the sound of the helicopters and the situation became evident with police tape outside our house with a police car across our drive. We were looking to go to ASDA to pick up a few bits.

What would transpire was there had been an incident in the flats across the road. It turned out that the man, covered in the victim's blood, had only just passed us after unloading the car. This really showed the impact on areas and were left with the bloody footprints left on the footpath down Kelvin Grove where the attacker went.

After this, I was shocked not just at the incident but people's acceptance that "That's just Corby". For a town that has shown such strong community spirit, we cannot lose control of our own streets. Many say to me they don't feel safe, and we have had incidents of children being held at knife point.

This is our home, and I want to see a real plan to tackle Corby's current plight. We have high levels of violence yet even though we trail behind Kettering and Wellingborough in the year ending Sept 2024. We have higher rate of possession of weapons.

Whilst I welcome bleed bags that are across Corby, we need to bring knife bins like every other town has across North Northants. Corby cannot be left behind nor accept this as 'This is just Corby'. I say let's take our streets back and show Corby can not only clean up, but also stand up for ourselves.