Open weekend across Thrapston and Rushden with Freedom Leisure

On Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September, Freedom Leisure centres across Northamptonshire will be opening their doors to welcome the local community to their open weekends.

With a range of activities available, either free or discounted including; gym tasters, fitness classes, swim sessions, sports activities, inflatable fun sessions and swimming lesson taster sessions, it’s a perfect opportunity to kick start your fitness regime, enjoy some family fun and find out more about what there is on offer at the popular leisure centres.

If you fancy trying something new or want to improve your technique, then a visit to the leisure centres across Northamptonshire is a must during the fun-filled open weekend. A fantastic opportunity for the local community to experience and try the range of facilities and activities.

Dan Palframan, Freedom Leisure Area Manager for Northamptonshire said; “All of our centres across Northamptonshire will be participating in the open weekend, each offering a variety of facilities and activities.

Our open weekend is the perfect opportunity to encourage everyone in the local community to get active together, whether you’re a regular fitness goer, have never set foot in our leisure centre before or a family looking for some fun! Our teams will be around to offer any guidance and support, so feel free to ask them any questions.”

The teams within the leisure centres have put together an exciting programme of activities to suit everyone including a range of exercise classes from group cycling, body combat and body pump, hitting the gym for a workout, or getting competitive with a game of Table Tennis, Squash, Pickleball or Badminton!

As well as the fitness offering, Freedom Leisure are encouraging families to come and have some fun in the pool with the kids with Inflatable Fun sessions at The Nene Centre in Thrapston or Fun, Floats and Flume sessions at Splash Leisure Pool in Rushden. Additionally, Splash Leisure Pool will be providing swimming lesson taster sessions, giving parents and children the opportunity to experience our successful learn to swim programme.

Wesley Neville, Healthy Communities Manager North Northamptonshire, further comments; “The last weekend of September is a fantastic opportunity for any one local to our leisure facilities to try them for the first time, whether you want to go for a family swim on us or try a workout at one of our gyms. We are hoping that local residents will come down and make the most of the free and discounted activities. The benefits of being active are important for everyone, it's the perfect chance to try our facilities and maybe find a new hobby. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Freedom Leisure in Northamptonshire operate The Nene Centre, The Pemberton Centre and Splash Leisure Pool in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council.

To celebrate the open weekend, there are some fantastic membership offers available. For further information about all the activities available at each participating centre visit our website here: https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/open-weekend-across-northampton/ or contact the centre directly.