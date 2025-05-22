One world, many stories: Care home celebrated culture across generations

On May 21st Claremont Parkway care home in Holdenby, Kettering brought together residents, families and community for World Day for Cultural Diversity with a vibrant intergenerational celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special event, held during the home’s weekly Parent and Baby Group, featured staff members from various cultural backgrounds sharing their heritage through storytelling, traditional dance performances and authentic cuisine.

Dressed in traditional costumes, team members offered guests fascinating insights into their countries of origin while serving homemade delicacies that reflected the rich tapestry of cultures represented within the care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration created meaningful connections across generations as residents shared their own cultural memories and stories with younger visitors. Families explored interactive cultural displays, enjoyed live music performances, and participated in activities designed to honour the diverse backgrounds that make up their community.

Manager Joanna and traditionally dressed staff

“This was more than just a celebration – it was an opportunity to bridge generations and cultures in our care home family,” said Joanna Mosses, General Manager. “Seeing our residents light up as they shared their own cultural experiences while learning about others was truly special.”

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, often known as Diversity Day, is observed annually by the United Nations to promote understanding between different cultures and highlight the value of cultural diversity in fostering dialogue and development.

The event reinforced Claremont Parkway’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment where every resident’s background is valued and celebrated, while building stronger bonds between the care home and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential care and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.