One in five people in Corby live with long-term illness - UK’s largest health research programme opens a new clinic in Corby

The Our Future Health research programme has set up a mobile clinic so people in Corby can take part and help everyone live longer and healthier lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

21.0% of people in Corby West live with a limiting long-term illness or disability, compared with 17.6% of people across England as a whole*. It is one of the many health inequalities that Our Future Health aims to tackle. The ground-breaking programme is opening a new clinic in Corby where people can take part, and over 800 local residents have already fully booked the first four days of appointments.

Our Future Health’s mobile clinic is open in the car park of Asda on Phoenix Park Way from 22 March until 3 April, when the clinic will move to Kettering. All Our Future Health clinic locations across the UK can be viewed on an interactive map here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

An Our Future Health mobile clinic

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Our Future Health is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics. However, you don’t need an invitation to take part. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

Our Future Health is rolling out on a region-by-region basis to invite adults across the UK to join the programme. Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New locations will be announced on the Our Future Health website and social media channels.