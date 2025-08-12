Oliver Wicksteed: August 2025

The sound of families having fun and creating happy memories is my favourite indication that summer is in full swing at Wicksteed Park.

The park’s history and heritage have led to it becoming known as the home of children’s play – and that description is as true today as it’s ever been.

Our recent free event to mark this year’s national Playday was a perfect example of the community coming together to enjoy the park and all that it has to offer.

Playday is a celebration of children’s right to play, and a campaign that highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

The Wicksteed Park event offered so many exciting activities to get involved in, with music provided by Big Bopper, and Wicky Bear out and about enjoying the fun and sunshine.

We were joined by the local Community Police, Girl Guides, Tiska Kettering Karate School, Hartbeeps Kettering, Boards of Kettering, Brightwayz and Kettering Model Boat Club for a fun filled day of play.

As an aside, the Model Boat Club are also at the park on Thursdays and Sundays and welcome visitors to come along and enjoy the model boats. Their website is www.wicksteedparkmbc.com.

As well as the free events and activities, many families took advantage of the lovely weather on Playday to stay and buy our great value rides wristbands, have their face painted by Brushed Beauties face painting or just enjoy a coffee or an ice cream.

We are so grateful to have so many community groups working with us. Much of what we do would not be possible without them.

Wicksteed Park is open every day until September 2 for summer fun the whole family will love.

Wristbands start from just £22 when booked in advance, giving you unlimited access to over 25 rides and attractions. There are also family wristband bundles available starting from just £56 for a family of three and children under 0.9m go for FREE with an accompanying paying adult.

Free access to Wicksteed Park is available all year, with 281 acres of parkland, meadows, lakes and more. Why not bring your bucket and spade and enjoy one of the free sandpits or let your imagination run wild in one of the free play areas. There’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

For further information, go to wicksteedpark.org