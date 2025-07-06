Oakley Rangers

Oakley Fest 25 Oakley vale Community Centre Corby, held this magnificent event on Saturday 5th July, continuing its traditional Family Day out with old and new attractions, to fill the day, and best of all its completely free

This Community annual event is put on by the incredibly devoted Committee who work extremely hard to ensure the whole day is a complete success, with so many different things going on at the same time it’s a bit of a task.

So, what happened

We had over fifty Craft Stall showcasing their craft skills with everything from the most delightful sweets, artwork, Jewellery, Pyrography, woodturning, and so many others that simply complimented each other.

Lee Barron MP and the Mayor of Corby Callum Reilly

We had a wonderful magician and Balloon artist, Sharon’s Dog Show, Donna’s dance Group Mellissa’s Movers, Laughter Yoga, and the Chordless Corby Choir all showing off their unique talents, the CPR group were giving life saving information, The 7th Corby Scouts provided a BBQ which was enjoyed by all, and the Music was provided by Craig Douglas who was also our Master of Ceremonies for the day.

Inside our Foyer was a well-stocked Café where people could sit and enjoy live music played by The Great Oakley and District U3A Ukulele group and the Oakley Rangers youth Group, whilst having a Coffee, wonderful entertainment for all.

We held a special event showcasing 75 years of Corby, with photo’s supplied by Corby Town Council, great memory joggers and some old fashioned games from that era and that’s just a flavour for the day.

The day was enhanced by the arrival of Lee Barron MP, who mixed and chatted with the people thoroughly enjoying the day, the Mayor of Corby, Callum Reilly joined us too as Choir Leader for the Chordless Corby Choir and to embrace the day

So what feedback did we have

All the people that we talked too had a wonderful time, thoroughly enjoying all that was happening, sitting on the grass relishing a picnic whilst watching all that was going on, a brilliant day had by all.

So how did this all happen

This event was twelve months in the planning by a devoted Committee of ten, who worked closely together ensuring the day was as perfect as we could get, and we have succeeded in doing that yet again, the Oakley Vale Community Centre Chairman Peter Moden was absolutely delighted with the day.

So who else

We have received tremendous support from Corby Town Council, with some Councillors helping on the day, rolling their sleeves up and physically getting involved with the Event, we had incredible support from the 7th Corby Scout Group, who did so much prior to the day and on the day itself tirelessly working to make sure everything went smoothly, a special Mention for Christine White who Hand Knitted some beautiful toys for our Tombola, and has done so for many years

All this would never of happened without the help and dedication of: Judy, Paul, Annette, Yasmin, Veronika, Damian, Eirwen, Phil, Julia, Paul (Scouts), Roo and Steve

So huge thank you to you all, and of course all the other people who work hard in the background.