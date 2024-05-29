Nurses from Kettering General Hospital run London Landmarks Half Marathon to support cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three chemotherapy nurses from Kettering General Hospital recently run the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise funds for The Lewis Foundation, a local charity providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients.

A trio of chemotherapy nurses from Kettering General Hospital run the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday 7th April 2023 to raise funds for local cancer charity, The Lewis Foundation to help them provide their free gift packs and support to adult cancer patients in hospital. The nurses—Katie Beattie, Stacy Alcock and Donna Brown work on the Centenary Ward at Kettering General Hospital caring for cancer patients and decided to take their support beyond the hospital walls.

The London Landmarks Half Marathon takes runners past some of London's most iconic landmarks, including St. Paul's Cathedral, the London Eye, and Big Ben. Katie, Stacy and Donna decided to use this event to raise funds for the free gift packs and support the charity provides to adult cancer patients at Kettering General Hospital.

They said, "We see first-hand the impact that a cancer diagnosis has on our patients and their families. We wanted to raise more awareness for a great local charity who provides gift packs for cancer patients in hospitals. It was a great opportunity to take part in such a huge event and a brilliant chance for us to bond as a team too."

Donna, Stacey and Katie - Finish Photo

"We wanted to do something special to show our support and help make their journey a little easier."

The trio raised £2110 which will be used to fund the patient gift packs containing essential items like books, care packs, and craft sets for patients undergoing chemotherapy. These packs have been known to lift patients' spirits during challenging times, provide comfort and help to pass the time whilst in hospital.

The nurses had been training for months, balancing their work schedules with training sessions. They garnered support from their colleagues at the hospital, patients and the wider community with many donating to sponsor them.

Lorraine Lewis Co- Founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said the trio's initiative reflects the spirit of community and compassion that The Lewis Foundation embodies. "We're incredibly proud of Katie, Stacy and Donna for their commitment to supporting cancer patients, which they have now extending to helping our charity help others diagnosed with cancer"

Donna, Stacey and Katie at the beginning of the race

"By running the London Landmarks Half Marathon, they are not only raising funds but also raising awareness about the needs of adult cancer patients. We loved being able to cheer them along on the day"