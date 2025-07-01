Nurse and site manager receive DAISY Awards for their compassionate leadership

Chanelle and Sandra go the extra mile.

Two Kettering General Hospital nurses have received DAISY Leader awards for the outstanding way they support both patients and their own colleagues.

Respiratory Pneumonia Specialist Nurse Channelle Smart was nominated by a work colleague Sruthi Nair who wrote: “It is my privilege to nominate Chanelle Smart for the DAISY Leader Award for her exceptional dedication to patient care and teamwork.

“Patients frequently express their gratitude for Chanelle's empathetic approach and exceptional care. She goes above and beyond to ensure that every patient feels heard, valued, and supported.

Sandra Iwanoff receives her award from Director of Nursing Robin Binks.

“Whether it’s taking extra time to explain a procedure, offering comforting words, or addressing patients’ needs, Chanelle consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to delivering outstanding care.

“In addition to her exceptional patient care, she is always willing to lend a hand, share her expertise, and support her colleagues during busy shifts.

“She truly makes a difference in the lives of her patients and colleagues every day.”

Clinical Operations Site Manager Sandra Iwanoff was nominated by a colleague impressed by the way she supported her at a difficult time when she was struggling.

Chanelle Smart receives her award from Director of Nursing Robin Binks.

Part of her nomination reads: “Sandra has truly been an exceptional nurse and site manager who goes above and beyond to support her team and embody the Trust's values.

“Sandra's dedication and empathy make her stand out, and I would like to share my experience to illustrate why she is so deserving of this recognition.

“On a particularly challenging day, I found myself working a long shift and stepping into the role of coordinator for the first time. Sandra was my first point of contact as our ward manager was also on leave, and she immediately stepped in to help.

“She patiently addressed all my doubts and guided me through the process. At the end of that shift, Sandra called me aside and praised my efforts. Her encouraging words made a lasting impact, as she told me I had done well and that I was ready to step into the coordinator role.

“Her support and confidence in me boosted my morale and made me feel capable in a situation where I might have otherwise crumbled. I am incredibly grateful for her guidance and encouragement, and I hope she receives the recognition she so richly deserves.”

Sandra and Chanelle both received a special DAISY Nurse Leader certificate, a specially designed DAISY recognition pin and a unique Healer’s Touch sculpture.

KGH Director of Nursing Robin Binks said: “Sandra and Chanelle have both demonstrated all the qualities we are looking for in our leaders and they both deserve the international recognition a DAISY Leader award receives.

“It is clear from their nominations that they are exceptional nurses who take their leadership roles seriously and go above and beyond for both their patients and their colleagues.”

Nurse Leaders Honorees and their stories of compassionate leadership are also registered with The DAISY Foundation and shared on the DAISY website

To nominate a nurse or midwife for a DAISY Award go to https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award-2/