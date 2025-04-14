Not just another night in Northampton: Gen Z beauty queen redefines the meaning of beauty in an unforgettable gala event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deborah Mungai - Miss Africa GB 2024-2025 Who is Also Miss Northampton Brought Together Local and International leaders for Charity Gala “Beauty With A Purpose"

To say that the room at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Eagle Drive Northampton was brimming with elegance, warmth and empowerment would be an understatement.

It was an atmosphere,the kind that makes your heart swell with love, hope and inspiration

That was the scene when Miss Africa GB 2024-2025 Deborah Mungai, stood tall—both in heels and purpose—at an event that could only be described as magical, supported by seven other Beauty queens symbolising the spirit of sisterhood and community in serving others.

Miss Africa GB -Miss Northampton with the dignitaries attending the Charity Gala Northamptonshire

Crowned in dignity and passion, Deborah shared her mission to redefine pageantry as a platform for service, kindness, empowerment and hope for her generation and beyond. Indeed "Beauty With A Purpose"

And wow, did she deliver!

Her speech was passionate! It stirred and sent a "sense of purpose" ripple effect to the guests as she spoke about issues affecting the youth which her pageantry crown will support.

With over 160 amazingly radiant attendees, including VIPs, family and friends, the evening was not just an event—it was a movement.

Miss Africa GB -Miss Northampton with supporting beauty queens from around the country

Heartfelt speeches had many in tears (yes, tissues were mandatory!) Electrifying performances that made every moment echo unity, culture, and a higher calling.

Deborah’s heartfelt words about the charity “Pia Sisi Tuko Vocational training for the Boy Child from underprivileged Mngaro Mtaani Project” with a call to help a boy change his life by paying his full fees of £300 and “Inspired Generation CIC initiative” left the audience inspired and ready to rally behind her legacy.

Deborah’s older sister, Favour, a GenZ who has additional needs, joined in with a speech that overflowed with pride, reminding everyone that this journey is bigger than one single crown— but it's about love, unity, hope and building bridges.

The star-studded guest list included H.E Deputy Amb. Dr. Joseph Warui, Rev Cathy, Northampton's Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce and Mayoress Melissa, Deputy Lieutenant Neelan representing HM Lord Lieutenant, Deputy Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, CEO Miss Africa GB, Local councillors, leaders from Africa communities and other influential figures - all there to cheer Deborah on. With powerful keynote speeches and encouraging words, these leaders showed their unwavering support for Deborah’s “Beauty With A Purpose” cause.

Miss Africa GB -Miss Northampton dancing with her mum

The evening wasn’t short on glitz — Deborah’s fellow beauty pageants brought glamour and grace, proving that crowns are more than accessories; they’re symbols of power and purpose.

11yrs old Prince Karanja moved the crowd with his great performance of "We Are the World" the song by Supergroup written by Michael Jackson & Lionel Richie - adding to the already beautiful symphony in the room.

From the youngest guest - three years old, to retired Vice Lord Lieutenant Morcea, the room was alive with hope and unity.

And let’s not forget the unsung heroes—the organising committee, clergy, sponsors, and community leaders; all who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and all the glamorous guests who made the event a roaring success.

Miss Africa GB -Miss Northampton with the mayor of Northampton

As the night wrapped up, guests left with full hearts, inspired minds, and a collective determination to keep the magic going.

Momentum is building and it’s clear that Deborah is leading a legacy “Beauty With A Purpose” that’s here to stay.

Miss Africa GB 2024-2025 – Miss Northampton Deborah Mungai is not just a pageantry queen; she’s a changemaker.

To support the charity work of Miss Africa GB Deborah Mungai go to this link https://gofund.me/abda7667

This article is written by Angela Cook, an adolescent psychologist, mentor, parenting teenagers expert and the founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers. https://www.RaisingRemarkableTeenagers.com

P.S I'm absolutely humbled & proud to say that Deborah is one of the many young people from around the world that I mentee.