Northants Morris Minor Owners Club support Cando
Members of Northants Morris Minor club called into Cando Care in Irthlingborough on Tues 11th to meet the staff volunteers and service users and show appreciation of all the good work they do in the Community.
The money was raised from holding raffles coffee mornings and garden fetes in 2024
Kathleen Meredith MD thanked them for all the work they did to raise money for Cando.
''Donations like this are a lifeline to us and our service users and their families, as we are not government funded'' she said.
Cando who are now in their 11th year are based at Irthlingborough Library and are open from 9.30 to 2.30 Monday to Thursday.
We cater for lonely vulnerable as well as people with dementia.
We have a team of four carers as well as volunteers all on hand to give everyone an enjoyable day.
If you would like to know more about Cando and how we can help you , or are interested in volunteering in the day centre or as a driver, please contact Kath on 07741 651170
You can always visit our Facebook page Cando Care Co-operative CIC.