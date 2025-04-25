Northants company provides vital support to local community food kitchen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading UK-based vegetation management and landscaping contractor is offering vital support to a local food kitchen, enabling it to provide free food to those in need in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to a call out for volunteers and resources, Wellingborough-based VMS Ltd is donating time and equipment to Central Methodist Food Kitchen.

Launched on Monday 7th April with a team of volunteers led by church member Vanessa Taylor-Griffiths, the service operates from its church premises on School Lane in Kettering and provides free, home-cooked, food every Monday between 3-5pm to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as donating volunteering time on a weekly basis, VMS Ltd has also provided essential equipment including soup kettles, a rice cooker, freezer and storage cupboards, to enable the new service to get up and running swiftly.

Pictured (L-R) are Vanessa Taylor-Griffiths, co-ordinator at Central Methodist Food Kitchen, Kev Garfield, head of business support at VMS Ltd, and volunteers Dakota Sloan and Jon Waterfield

“It’s been great to see the donated items from VMS being used by the team,” comments Kev Garfield, head of business support at VMS Ltd. “I’ve made a commitment to attend every weekly session and it has been fantastic to see the positive response received.

“It’s a big struggle for many right now but the new service is not just about offering food, it’s about giving people the opportunity to socialise and talk to each other. Vanessa and the team should be very proud of themselves.

“As a business we’re delighted to be involved and offer support to those in need within the community and I’m keen to get more businesses involved too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the support, Vanessa said: “Kev was one of the first to contact me when we put a call out for support in January. VMS donated essential equipment we needed to get up and running and they have also committed to continue supporting the food kitchen long term – both in volunteering, supplies and spreading the word about what we do so that we can keep supporting the community.

“Those using the services say that they love it and have found it really helpful. We now have a pool of volunteers who have all completed hygiene and safeguarding certification and we all have aprons with our names on, so that people know who we are.

“The support of VMS has been brilliant and by providing us with the large cooking items needed, it has taken the pressure off and allowed us to swiftly launch this new, vital, service.”

Commenting on the support given to the Food Kitchen, Rob Mallett, managing director, VMS Ltd, said: “This initiative by VMS is supported through our Asset Operation, Maintenance and Response Framework Contract with the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Framework contract allows us to support various social value projects within the communities in which we work and operate. This specific initiative is part of the Welland & Nene Region, where we currently undertake grass cutting, weed control, tree works, plus other maintenance activities and flood response on behalf of the Environment Agency.”

The Central Methodist Food Kitchen is open Mondays, including Bank Holidays, from 3-5pm. Users can just turn up and, for health and safety reasons, are asked to sign in to access the free service.