ready to set off from Desborough

A Northamptonshire woman is attempting to cycle unaccompanied from her home in Desborough, Northamptonshire to Northumberland. The challenge will raise awareness of rare blood cancers as well as funds for the blood cancer charity, MPN Voice.

Anne Gilhespy has been a cyclist for many years and was planning a longer cycling tour to celebrate retirement at age 60.

When the project was nearly cancelled, by the side effects of medication for her rare blood disorder, she turned the cycling tour into a fundraiser for MPN Voice; a charity which raises awareness and funds research into MPN blood disorders. MPN stands for myeloproliferative neoplasm which Anne explains as “having wonky bone marrow that makes too many blood cells”.

There is a Just Giving page called “Northamptonshire To Northumberland solo cycling challenge”.

Anne hopes to set up a blog on Facebook with photographs to prove there’s no cheating. Anne is presently finding that she may be better at pushing pedals than doing social media.

Anne looks forward to hitting the road on the 8th of September then talking about bone marrow to anyone who will listen as September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month.