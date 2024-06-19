Northamptonshire teacher and keen gardener wins big at Gardeners' World Live
Beautiful Borders are creative, miniature show gardens, designed to inspire show visitors with achievable ideas for small gardens and challenging spaces. The theme for this year’s BBC Gardeners’ World Live Beautiful Borders was ’Share My Space’.
The award-winning Border, Following In My Footsteps, celebrates education through shared experiences and promotes having a deep connection with nature, whether young or old. Having grown up following in her grandparents' gardening footsteps, she wanted to design a space that allows her children opportunities to play whilst still feeling like her own little haven. The Border re-uses reclaimed materials and features a mud kitchen, bench with weaving screen, and beautiful planting which encourages pollinators. The Border will be split between two schools following BBC Gardener’s World Live.
A panel of acclaimed multi award-winning garden and landscape designers assessed the show’s Beautiful Borders and commended the variety, creativity and quality on display.
BBC Gardeners’ World Live Border assessor, Ian Hodgson said: “I can't believe a primary school teacher, with a full time job, has pulled out a garden of such magnificence”
Leanne Wood said: “It’s been an amazing journey! I'd like to thank all the plant nurseries and family and friends who have helped me along the way. I hope this garden will inspire the next generation.”
Rachel Poletti-Gadd, Portfolio Director - Gardening Division at Immediate Live, organisers of BBC Gardeners’ World Live, said: “The Beautiful Borders are small but perfectly formed show gardens, packed with exciting design features and planting, and are a visitors’ favourite at all our events. Our congratulations to Leanne Wood for their fantastic design which we know will have inspired visitors.”
