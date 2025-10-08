Northamptonshire Sport back NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, calling on parents in the county to play their part

Northamptonshire Sport and the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) are calling on parents and carers across Northamptonshire to get involved in Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week (6–12 October 2025).

The annual campaign highlights the vital role parents play in their child’s sporting journey and encourages open conversations about the kind of support that helps children feel safe, confident and able to enjoy themselves.

In 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline dealt with 623 contacts from adults concerned about a child’s welfare in a sports setting – an increase of 47 per cent on the previous year.

With more than five million children and young people regularly taking part in activities outside of school, the NSPCC says it is essential that clubs, coaches and parents work together to ensure every child has a safe and positive sporting experience.

Backing the NSPCC’s sports campaign is Northamptonshire Sport, the county’s leading physical activity, health and wellbeing charity. The team at Northamptonshire Sport shared a newsletter with parents, from all their different partnerships and sports clubs, covering details about the NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign.

Lijana Kaziow, Sport Welfare Officer at Northamptonshire Sport, said:

“Here at Northamptonshire Sport, we know the important role that parents, carers and guardians play in the positive holistic development of their children. They too, are a crucial part of the experiences and enjoyment a child has within sport and physical activity across the county and beyond.

“We encourage parents to be curious to enhance their knowledge and understanding of the offer each and every club has, and to play their part in improving the communication and listening between children, parents and club personnel. All of this will make for happier and healthier children.”

Clubs, schools and community organisations across Northamptonshire are being encouraged to add the campaign to their calendars, share the video, display posters in venues and distribute resources to parents.

Backed nationally by Premier League icon and football pundit Alan Shearer, international swimmer Michael Gunning, England rugby sevens player and Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley (Fury), Newcastle United forward Shania Hayles and sports bodies including British Judo, British Volleyball and British Triathlon, this year’s theme Play Your Part asks parents to consider how they support their child before, during and after sport.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is a new video, launching on 6 October, which features children and parents talking about what kind of support makes the biggest difference.

Parents can also download a set of conversation starter questions to help them talk with their own child about what support works for them, while clubs can also access free resources to promote the campaign from the CPSU website.

Rachael Barker, Head of the CPSU, said: “The part a parent plays in their child’s sport can shape how they feel about themselves and their sport for years to come. This campaign gives parents the confidence to start conversations with their children, to listen, and to keep sport fun, respectful and safe.”

The campaign is also being accompanied by Lifelong Play, a new poem shared by athletes and ambassadors across social media, highlighting the lasting impact of positive parenting in sport which you can watch here.

