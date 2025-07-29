Northamptonshire site manager named as best in the country for quality

A site manager overseeing the construction of Barratt Homes’ Priors Hall Park development in Corby has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Tom Carter (30) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

Tom, who has worked for Barratt Homes for 13 years has been involved with award winning developments as an assistant in the past, but has now won his first Pride in the Job Award as a site manager.

When asked about his recent award, Tom said: “I was ecstatic to win my first Pride in the Job Award. For a few years we have been on the verge of winning and it is a fantastic accomplishment to finally get across the line.

“Priors Hall Park is an brilliant place to work thanks to the team here. We know how to push quality and standards whilst also treating each other with respect, which reflects in the vibrant community we are creating.

“This award is very much a team effort and I would like to give a particular thanks to my assistant Daryl McPherson, inspector Sam Pitkin, along with all the trades and office-based team who have been a pleasure to work with.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re so proud of Tom for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Priors Hall Park and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.