Northamptonshire school’s community garden gifted boost from housebuilder

Following World Wildlife Day (3rd March), leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated nestboxes to The Glenvale C of E Primary School to support its community garden.

World Wildlife Day is celebrated each year to highlight the unique roles wildlife plays for the planet, whether big or small.

Located near the developer’s Glenvale Park developments, The Glenvale C of E Primary School received a RSPB nestbox suitable for a variety of bird species, as well as two window feeders.

Mrs Bilkhu, Headteacher at The Glenvale C of E Primary School, said: “We were delighted to receive this donation of nestboxes which will make a great addition to our outside area and help to promote an interest in observing various bird species, particularly with the window feeders to hopefully see the birds close-up.”

BN - SGB-20323 - Pupils from The Glenvale C of E Primary School with their new nestbox and feeders

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 to show how new homes, and indeed homeowners, can help nature and support wildlife. The agreement was created to look for opportunities to boost natural habitats at developments across the country.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “It was a pleasure to offer The Glenvale C of E Primary School the nestboxes to encourage wildlife into the school grounds.

“As a leading housebuilder, we know that home is where the heart is and that’s true for all kinds of residents, human or otherwise!

“We hope the donation of these nestboxes will provide a new home for a variety of bird species and offer pupils the opportunity to get a better look at their feathered friends.”

BN - SGB-20336 - Pupils from The Glenvale C of E Primary School holding the nestbox and feeders

