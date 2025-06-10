Northamptonshire residents win £37,113.32 on Pick My Postcode, the free online lottery.

Pick My Postcode has officially given away an incredible £3,000,000 to its users, without selling a single ticket.

Founded by Chris Holbrook in 2011 as the Free Postcode Lottery, started as a simple idea, rewarding users for just checking their postcode. “What started off as a bit of a joke, giving away £10 every day to mates ended up working in ways I could never have imagined,” Holbrook explains.

“I’ve now given away over £3 million, without charging a penny, and it’s a full-time job for me and 10 others.” Over the last fourteen years, it has undergone a rebrand to Pick My Postcode and grown into a thriving online community with over three million members and 37,332 winners.

Unlike traditional lotteries, Pick My Postcode does not sell tickets. Instead, it’s funded through the advertising on site, just like a free TV channel or newspaper. This unique model has allowed the site to maintain its commitment to being a completely free and accessible way for people to win day-changing amounts of money, rather than life-altering jackpots.

Given the gambling connotations associated with lotteries, Pick My Postcode’s anti-gambling attitude sets it apart from many other lotteries. They also help give back to the communities and charities that are important to their members through their Double and Donate scheme. This allows winners to send their winnings directly to a charity of their choice and Pick My Postcode will double the amount the charity receives.

Thanks to the roll over system and the member’s bonus building, the largest individual win on Pick My Postcode to date is £8,660.21.

Reflecting on their win, they said: “A massive thank you to Chris and his team for this fantastic site, I am so grateful for this win. I don't think people realise how hard it is to get a site like this off the ground in the first place and then build it up to being the best site online, to then have to fight tooth and nail to keep the site going through firstly, the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis”

Recently, a lucky Lincoln resident, Lucy, won £3,639.36. When asked how it felt to win, she said: “Thank you so much to Pick My Postcode. It's such a simple and straightforward concept and visitors to the site can spend as much time completing surveys and building their bonus as they choose. I was able to claim over three and half thousand pounds, built up over the past six years and I am so ecstatic to be another winner. Thank you!”

On Pick My Postcode, It’s not just the big wins that count. The majority of prizes come from smaller, everyday wins, like Alan from Birmingham who bagged £204.79, or Dominic Bruce from South London who took home £424.85.

The site offers multiple opportunities for postcodes to be picked every single day, and since 2011, the 6,762 registered members in Northamptonshire have won a total of £37,113.32 completely for free.

Pick My Postcode has also been recognised by Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert, which describes Pick My Postcode as a “fun competition” that “sounds too good to be true, but it’s legit.”

With £3 million already won already and more added daily, Pick My Postcode continues to offer a free alternative to traditional lotteries—one that rewards regular users and supports good causes, all without costing a penny.