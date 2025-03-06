Northamptonshire Mind launches Community Connectors Project to improve mental health support

Northamptonshire Mind is proud to announce the launch of its new Community Connectors Project, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at improving access to mental health services and supporting individuals from the Global Ethnic Majority. Funded by the National Lottery until October 2027, this project will transform how racialised people connect with mental health support, fostering stronger community links and ensuring more inclusive and culturally sensitive care.

The Community Connectors Project will officially launch on Friday, 14th March, with community events in Wellingborough and Northampton town centres. These drop-in events will provide an opportunity for local residents and organisations to learn more about the project and how they can access support, as well as the chance to meet the Community Connectors who will be directly supporting individuals in these locations.

The project was designed in response to the well-documented mental health disparities that people from the Global Ethnic Majority face. For example, a study by Mind revealed that 47% of people from racialised backgrounds have personal fears and doubts around mental health services, including being unable to find relevant support. Over 1 in 3 people from the same study experienced stigma and/or discrimination from a healthcare professional whilst receiving support for their mental health.

This highlights the urgent need for the Community Connectors Project, which directly addresses these disparities by providing person-centered support and connecting individuals to mental health services in a way that respects and understands their unique needs.

Community Connectors project will support those from the Global Ethnic Majority to access mental health services.

Stacey Bryan, Community Connector for Northampton, explains:

“I’ve worked in various roles at Northamptonshire Mind for the last three years and have seen that the number of people accessing mental health services from racialised communities isn’t representative of the community we serve.

“As a Black woman of Jamaican descent, this project is especially close to my heart. My passion for mental health advocacy and my personal experiences inspire my work every day. Through my role, I strive to create spaces for people from Global Ethnic Majority backgrounds to feel heard, understood, and receive the support they have always deserved.”

The project aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental health within Global Ethnic Majority communities as well as reducing the barriers that people from the Global Ethnic Majority face when accessing culturally competent mental health support. This will be achieved through education, outreach, and community workshops. Community Connectors, based in Wellingborough, Corby and Northampton, will train and support Mental Health Ambassadors, people embedded within their communities with an interest in mental health, who can offer signposting and support.

Northampton, Corby and Wellingborough Community Connectors funded by the National Lottery

Serina Richards, Community Connector for Wellingborough, shared:

“To complement our work as Community Connectors, we are looking for volunteers to become Mental Health Ambassadors from Global Ethnic Majority and other marginalised ethnic communities. Mental Health Ambassadors could already be community leaders or simply be the person their friends turn to for support.

“Volunteers will receive training and support through bite-sized information sessions covering mental health awareness, active listening, safeguarding, equality, and community services. The idea behind Ambassadors is that we collectively develop a long-lasting legacy beyond the project completion date.”

To mark the launch of the project, Northamptonshire Mind are inviting local residents and organisations to join them at the following drop-in events taking place on Friday 14th March. Hosted by the Community Connectors, there will be interactive activities and presentations, as well as the opportunity to connect and discuss mental health services and find out more about becoming an ambassador.

Launches are taking place:

Wellingborough – 11am – 3pm, The Mall, Swansgate Shopping Centre, 18 Spring Lane, Wellingborough, NN8 1EY

Northampton – 11am – 3pm, The Gatherings, First Floor, Grosvenor Shopping Centre 2, Union Street, Northampton, NN1 2EW.

Sarah Hiller, Northamptonshire Mind CEO, said of the project:

“We are delighted to have secured National Lottery funding to support communities across Northamptonshire through the Community Connectors Project. At Northamptonshire Mind, we are committed to making mental health support more accessible, inclusive, and culturally competent. This project is a vital step in addressing disparities and ensuring that people from the Global Ethnic Majority feel seen, heard, and supported in a way that truly meets their needs."

The Community Connectors Project is now live, and those interested in learning more or accessing support are encouraged to visit Northamptonshire Mind’s website or contact: